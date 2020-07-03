Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Business Growth’ category – sponsored by East Cambridgeshire District Council

PUBLISHED: 17:15 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 31 March 2020

2019 winners of the Business Growth prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Asynt Limited. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT

2019 winners of the Business Growth prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Asynt Limited. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT

AdGarry Samuels

The dates are set and the venue is confirmed, it’s that time of the year again where we introduce all the categories for this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

This week we’re talking about the Business Growth category and it’s open to companies of any size that have been trading for more than three years.

Sponsored by our awards partners, East Cambridgeshire District Council, to win this prize you must demonstrate growth strategies that encompass a broad range of activities across your business.

Whether it be in innovation, market development, staff development, strategic leadership and/or improvements in financial measures.

This year we have the following categories available to enter; New Business of the Year, Small Medium Enterprises of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

Supporting Young People Award, Commercial Business in The Community, The Customer Service Award, Business Growth Award, Business Person of the Year, Employer of the Year and The Innovation Award.

You may also want to watch:

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.

We spoke to last year’s Business Growth winners Asynt Limited and found out what life has been like since winning their prize in 2019.

A spokesman said: “Business grew by 25 per cent in 2019, this was partly due to increased international, sales to the USA, China and Japan as well as the introduction of new novel products to our customers.

“We are planning development of new and novel technologies for research scientists, we also hope to expand our premises to allow continued growth for both office staff and storage (post Covid19).

“Winning the ward was highly motivational for all of my team, for us to receive this accolade helps us to realise that our hard efforts can be recognised.

“For a business entering this category think about what makes your company and ideas novel when compared to the competition.”

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is July 3 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk/

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

School volunteer switches on Christmas lights to ‘bring a bit of joy and cheer in this very uncertain time’

Michelle Collen turned on her home Christmas lights in a bid to cheer people up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

School volunteer switches on Christmas lights to ‘bring a bit of joy and cheer in this very uncertain time’

Michelle Collen turned on her home Christmas lights in a bid to cheer people up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Latest from the Ely Standard

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Business Growth’ category – sponsored by East Cambridgeshire District Council

2019 winners of the Business Growth prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Asynt Limited. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Councils create videos in up to 30 languages to help those from overseas in Cambridgeshire get to grips with key health issues

Councils create videos in up to 30 languages to help those from overseas in Cambridgeshire get to grips with key health issues. Picture: YouTube

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

Five deaths have been confirmed at Hinchingbrooke Hospital due to Covid-19

The trust has annouced there have been more deaths at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Drive 24