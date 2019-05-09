Any business of any sector is welcome to enter our Customer Service Award at this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Our East Cambridgeshire Business Awards judges are on the look out for any business from any sector with the best customer service.

To enter, all you have to do is demonstrate your customer service record to our panel and make sure you submit a maximum of five testimonials to back you up.

You must tell our judges how you train your staff in customer care, how you collect feedback and tell us if the comments are visible to staff and customers.

Explain to our judges how your businesses gauges feedback, including complaints, and how you go about resolving any issues.

Please also tell us what strategies you have in place to help staff deliver the best level of customer service at your business.

Atrium Fitness scooped the award at last year's ceremony and have now gone full circle as they are also the sponsors of this year's category.

Atrium Fitness has been at the heart of Ely since 1992. The brain child of local business people Kath and Ron Bradney, the club opened with 400 members.

When it initially opened, it bought services and facilities only really seen in London to Ely. Ever since then, it has been "at the forefront of the fitness industry".

A spokesman said: "At the heart of everything Atrium Fitness does is customer service. We were very proud to win the Customer Service award three years running.

"We feel it demonstrates just how hard we work to make our members not only achieve their goals but feel great while they are doing it.

"The whole team get a real buzz when members achieve their goals. Each member has tailor made programs to help them on their journey.

The thing that really sets us aside is our team. We have always invested heavily in our facilities, through upgrades and maintenance.

"But all along have recognised that it is the team, from the fitness team, to reception and cleaning that make the magic, and they really do.

"They all work very hard to deliver our amazing service."