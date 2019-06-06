Our guide on how to enter the 'winner of winners' prize at this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 and Editor John Elworthy with the Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse welcoming guests AdGarry Samuels

Your business could be crowned Company of the Year by simply entering one of our awards at this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

Dubbed the 'Winner of Winners', the Company of the Year Award is made up of first placers from our New Business, Small Businesses and Medium Business of the Year categories.

This award - sponsored by Whiting & Partners - is available to any company of any size which has scooped one of the above awards.

To enter our New Business of the Year Award - open to any company or sole trader - entrants must provide our judges a summery of their company's business plan.

Small Business of the Year entrants must outline their business; tell us if the business is profitable and what their plans for development are.

Finally, Medium Business of the Year entrants must explain how their company has adapted to changing markets and how it fits into its marketplace.

A full list of criteria is available on our website.

Ian Piper of Whiting and Partners' Ely office said: "We're delighted to be sponsoring the overall winner of the Ely Business Awards for the seventh year running.

"Ely has some truly fantastic businesses, particularly within its numerous business parks.

"The Business Awards recognise success, under various criteria, and give those involved a rare and well-deserved opportunity to reflect and feel proud of their achievements."

Barbara Nicholas, private client tax partner, said: "Our investment in experienced staff and technology enables us to deal with virtually every aspect of personal taxes, regardless of size or complexity, at competitive fee levels."

"We offer both compliance and tax planning services. We are not just form fillers - always looking to identity tax planning opportunities that can make all the difference to spendable income levels as a standard part of our service."

The Ely offices of Whiting & Partners is based in newly modern offices within the Angel Drove business park.

The three partners head up a team of around 25 professional and administrative staff, who look after nearly 1,000 business, personal and not for profit clients.

Whiting & Partners is 'partner-led', a unique selling point, says Ian Piper, "Our first exploratory conversation with a new client is free. We believe in getting to know our clients from the beginning, and helping them to expand."