Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Our guide on how to enter the 'winner of winners' prize at this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

06 June, 2019 - 11:23
Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 and Editor John Elworthy with the Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse welcoming guests

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 and Editor John Elworthy with the Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse welcoming guests

AdGarry Samuels

Your business could be crowned Company of the Year by simply entering one of our awards at this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

Dubbed the 'Winner of Winners', the Company of the Year Award is made up of first placers from our New Business, Small Businesses and Medium Business of the Year categories.

This award - sponsored by Whiting & Partners - is available to any company of any size which has scooped one of the above awards.

To enter our New Business of the Year Award - open to any company or sole trader - entrants must provide our judges a summery of their company's business plan.

Small Business of the Year entrants must outline their business; tell us if the business is profitable and what their plans for development are.

Finally, Medium Business of the Year entrants must explain how their company has adapted to changing markets and how it fits into its marketplace.

A full list of criteria is available on our website.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Piper of Whiting and Partners' Ely office said: "We're delighted to be sponsoring the overall winner of the Ely Business Awards for the seventh year running.

"Ely has some truly fantastic businesses, particularly within its numerous business parks.

"The Business Awards recognise success, under various criteria, and give those involved a rare and well-deserved opportunity to reflect and feel proud of their achievements."

Barbara Nicholas, private client tax partner, said: "Our investment in experienced staff and technology enables us to deal with virtually every aspect of personal taxes, regardless of size or complexity, at competitive fee levels."

"We offer both compliance and tax planning services. We are not just form fillers - always looking to identity tax planning opportunities that can make all the difference to spendable income levels as a standard part of our service."

The Ely offices of Whiting & Partners is based in newly modern offices within the Angel Drove business park.

The three partners head up a team of around 25 professional and administrative staff, who look after nearly 1,000 business, personal and not for profit clients.

Whiting & Partners is 'partner-led', a unique selling point, says Ian Piper, "Our first exploratory conversation with a new client is free. We believe in getting to know our clients from the beginning, and helping them to expand."

Most Read

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Most Read

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Small Bore Rifle Club medal from the 1940s recovered by police in Ely - but do you know who it belongs to?

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Our guide on how to enter the ‘winner of winners’ prize at this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 and Editor John Elworthy with the Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse welcoming guests

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Helping businesses grapple with the ‘marketing monster’

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists