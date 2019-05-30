Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Are you a commercial business? This is why you should consider our Commercial Business in the Community Award

30 May, 2019 - 08:30
Last years Ely Business Awards at Ely Cathedral. Picture: IAN CARTER

Last years Ely Business Awards at Ely Cathedral. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Our business awards judges are on the look out for East Cambridgeshire's best commercial businesses supporting the local community.

The Commercial Business in the Community Award is open for any commercial business that contributed to the environment, community and society.

To enter this award - sponsored by JDR Cable Systems - your business must meet the following criteria; outlining the objective, strategy, impact and future commitment.

Entrants must explain what environmental, social or economic projects your company is involved in and why.

Tell our judges the details of your business strategy, including logistics, funding and organisational challenges.

Give the details of the contribution your businesses project has made to the environment or community.

You may also want to watch:

Finally explain the details of future projects or explain how current projects require continuous support.

John Elworthy, Ely Standard editor, said: "As a newspaper we have been immensely proud of our business awards and their ability to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of many of our local businesses.

"Our judges are, as ever, looking forward to being pointed in the right direction to find the success stories of our area.

"It may simply be a coincidence but many of those featured in the years since we began our award programme have gone on from being small start-up businesses to medium and in some instances large going concerns locally.

"They have enriched our community, provided growth and jobs, and continue to make this a great place in which to live, work and build a future."

JDR Cable Systems, owned by the TFKable Group, is a 'global expert' in umbilical and cable connectivity to the energy industry.

A spokesman for the company said: "We have developed technologies to maximize the efficient delivery of power, control and communications through umbilicals and power cables.

"Using our state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities, we develop and deliver custom built systems for subsea installations at ever increasing water depths as well as economical land energy solutions with the highest reliability."

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Are you a commercial business? This is why you should consider our Commercial Business in the Community Award

Last years Ely Business Awards at Ely Cathedral. Picture: IAN CARTER

Baby injured after racial assault as hate crimes against children rise in Cambridgeshire

Race hate crimes against children rise in Cambridgeshire. Picture: PEXELS.

Stretham youth project awarded funding from police and crime commissioner

A community centre in Stretham that has helped keep young people away from crime has been awarded a share of £12,000 from a police fund. Picture: WEBSITE.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Thieves break into Fordham Co-op through fire escape before stealing £5,000 of cigarettes

Thieves break into Co-op in Fordham through fire escape before stealing £5,000 of cigarettes. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists