Cambridgeshire businesses are invited to cut carbon at free workshop in Littleport

Businesses in Cambridgeshire can learn how to be sustainable and reduce their carbon outputs at a free energy efficiency workshop in Littleport. Picture: Peterborough Environment City Trust Archant

Businesses in Cambridgeshire can learn how to be sustainable and reduce their carbon outputs at a free energy efficiency workshop in Littleport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The breakfast event is being hosted by the Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) programme in partnership with Enterprise East Cambs.

Industry experts will provide an overview of the business case for investing in energy efficiency including the importance of measuring, monitoring and managing energy use.

Information on grant funding opportunities will also available to make significant cost and carbon savings.

You may also want to watch:

Since the (BEE) programme launched in Spring 2017, the programme has supported more than 200 SMEs.

They have identified cost savings of over £1.2million and potential carbon reductions of over 6,000 tonnes.

The event will be held at the e-Space North business centre in Littleport on June 11 from 8.30am to 10am.

Sign up to the energy efficiency workshop at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/workshop-cut-carbon-cut-costs-tickets-59229618383, email info@beecp.co.uk or call 01733 882549.