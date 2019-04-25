Ely Business Awards 2019: How to enter our Business Person of the Year Award

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 Business Person of the Year winner Andrew Samalionis, Gourmet Brownie Ltd.

Our judges are on the hunt for individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the success or survival of their East Cambs company.

We're on the lookout for standout business owners or managers. Entrants are able to nominate themselves or can be nominated by their colleagues / employers.

If entering, you must meet our criteria. You must provide us with your name, position and description of your work responsibilities.

Please give us details about your business, its marketplace and scale of operations. Make sure to tell us what your outstanding business contributions have been.

The award, sponsored this year by Fraser Dawbarns, was scooped by Andrew Samalionis of Gourmet Brownie Limited at our cathedral ceremony last year.

Since winning last year's award, the East Cambridgeshire company has said “business has continued to expand”.

On the company's challenges, a spokesman said: “Ensuring that we maintain supply of our high quality chocolate from Europe in the light of Brexit.

“It was challenge to keep a good work life balance at the end of 2018 as we were so busy producing for our retail customers and sales out at show rose considerably.”

On their future plans, they added: “We plan to look for further independent chains of shops to introduce to the Gourmet Brownie brand.

“We plan to consolidate the show programme for this coming year, looking at how staff can be added to this side of the business.

“The 2018 awards gave us great exposure, introducing us to many new clients and helping people to see how passionate we are to promote local business and employ local staff. It has created a lovely network.

“The process is not as daunting as it seems, so entering is a great idea and also helps you to look back and celebrate your own success with your team.”

Fraser Dawbarns LLP is one of the region's leading law firms, serving West Norfolk and East Cambridgeshire.

The large business has over 115 staff and offices based all over the East of England, including Wisbech, King's Lynn, Downham Market, March and Ely.