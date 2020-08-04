Advanced search

Arbuckles hope to reopen restaurant at end of October following ‘devastating’ flooding

PUBLISHED: 16:12 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 04 August 2020

The Arbuckles Downham Market team have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October. Picture: ARBUCKLES

Arbuckles have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October.

The update comes after water filled the car park before penetrating the restaurant in Downham Market in the middle of June.

And, at one stage, all internal areas of the restaurant were under 30cm’s of water.

Posting on their Facebook page, Arbuckles wrote: “We know we’re still closed and you’re just waiting for us to open again.

“We are working super hard in the background to get the restaurant ready for a proposed opening at the end of October.

“We’ll keep you updated with how things are going and let you know our ‘grand opening’ date as soon as we can - with everything looking new, shiny and ready to go.

“We can’t wait! But, in the meantime, here’s some pics to show you how we’ve stripped everything out to start again with a brand new restaurant for you!

“If you can’t wait for your Arbuckles fix, why not head across to our restaurant at Ely. Book online on the ‘book your table’ link at the head of the page, through the Arbuckles App or by calling 01353 656710.”

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Hey presto - council 'too busy' in JUNE with Covid to tackle future of outdoor leisure centre, suddenly in JULY unveils secret £6m crematorium scheme

Corporate director Emma Gima (right) of East Cambs Council with Cllr Charlotte Cane at an online meeting of the council in June. Mepal Outdoor Centre was being discussed. Picture; ARCHANT

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Hey presto - council 'too busy' in JUNE with Covid to tackle future of outdoor leisure centre, suddenly in JULY unveils secret £6m crematorium scheme

Corporate director Emma Gima (right) of East Cambs Council with Cllr Charlotte Cane at an online meeting of the council in June. Mepal Outdoor Centre was being discussed. Picture; ARCHANT

Decision not to close RAF MIldenhall will give long term assurance to the East Cambridgeshire economy

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Isleham resident goes above and beyond for villagers during lockdown with virtual walk

Isleham resident Walter Gunston has been taking pictures during his daily walk in a bid to keep those shielding in touch with his local community. Picture: SUPPLIED/WALTER GUNSTON

Youngsters launch a braille newspaper during coronavirus lockdown

Three youngsters with a visual impairment from Cambridgeshire set up a braille newspaper 'The Tactile Times' during the coronavirus lockdown. From left to right: Theo Holroyd, 13, Lexy Ryan, 16, and Ellie Clark, nine, at an editorial meeting.

Police urge drivers to remove or hide valuables after reports of vehicle break-ins

Police in East Cambridgeshire have had 'mulitple' reports of vehicles being broken into and urges drivers to remove or hide valuable items from vehicles. Pictures:Policing East Cambridgeshire

More than £3,000 raised in memory of local musician Bertie Buck ahead of 800km charity cycle ride

The late Bertie Buck’'s (right) family and friends practising ahead of their 800km charity cycle ride in memory of the Ely musician who died in 2019. Picture: Christopher Buck