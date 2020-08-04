Arbuckles hope to reopen restaurant at end of October following ‘devastating’ flooding

Arbuckles have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October.

Arbuckles have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October.

The Arbuckles Downham Market team have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October.

The update comes after water filled the car park before penetrating the restaurant in Downham Market in the middle of June.

And, at one stage, all internal areas of the restaurant were under 30cm’s of water.

Posting on their Facebook page, Arbuckles wrote: “We know we’re still closed and you’re just waiting for us to open again.

“We are working super hard in the background to get the restaurant ready for a proposed opening at the end of October.

“We’ll keep you updated with how things are going and let you know our ‘grand opening’ date as soon as we can - with everything looking new, shiny and ready to go.

The Arbuckles Downham Market team have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October.

“We can’t wait! But, in the meantime, here’s some pics to show you how we’ve stripped everything out to start again with a brand new restaurant for you!

“If you can’t wait for your Arbuckles fix, why not head across to our restaurant at Ely. Book online on the ‘book your table’ link at the head of the page, through the Arbuckles App or by calling 01353 656710.”