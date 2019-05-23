Introducing our new for 2019 Business Growth Award for this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

We would like to introduce another new for 2019 award category - this award is open to companies of any size that have been trading for more than three years.

The Business Growth Award is for businesses that can demonstrate growth strategies that encompass a broad range of activities across their business.

Entrants must meet the following criteria for this new award; they need to show our judges innovation, market and staff development, strategic leadership and financial performance.

To enter this award - sponsored by headline partner East Cambridgeshire Distinct Council - you need to explain and give evidence on how your businesses does all of the above criteria.

The council has developed a strong economic development arm called 'Enterprise East Cambridgeshire' which was established to connect businesses, agencies and industry organisations.

The Enterprise EC team have a range of contacts, local knowledge and resources which include two highly successful business centres.

They are tasked to deliver sustainable economic development in line with the local authority's strategic direction and governance.

A spokesman said: "We always work on a 'can do' and 'will do' basis so it will be our pleasure to provide support in what ever capacity we can.

"No issue too small or project too large and our portfolio of expertise and contacts covers many economic areas across the region.

"The council has a pro-business and growth agenda and operates a business friendly approach to regulatory services.

"We are keen to provide a welcoming and supportive environment to discuss proposals with local businesses and investors on projects that require planning consent.

"Whether you are thinking about building new commercial premises, looking to extend on an existing site or simply want some initial advice on whether a project might be feasible then please do contact us and we would be happy to facilitate an initial exploratory discussion."