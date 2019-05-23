Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Introducing our new for 2019 Business Growth Award for this year's East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

23 May, 2019 - 12:19
Introducing our new for 2019 award: the Business Growth Award. Heres why you should consider entering this year. Picture: ARCHANT

Introducing our new for 2019 award: the Business Growth Award. Heres why you should consider entering this year. Picture: ARCHANT

AdGarry Samuels

We would like to introduce another new for 2019 award category - this award is open to companies of any size that have been trading for more than three years.

The Business Growth Award is for businesses that can demonstrate growth strategies that encompass a broad range of activities across their business.

Entrants must meet the following criteria for this new award; they need to show our judges innovation, market and staff development, strategic leadership and financial performance.

To enter this award - sponsored by headline partner East Cambridgeshire Distinct Council - you need to explain and give evidence on how your businesses does all of the above criteria.

The council has developed a strong economic development arm called 'Enterprise East Cambridgeshire' which was established to connect businesses, agencies and industry organisations.

You may also want to watch:

The Enterprise EC team have a range of contacts, local knowledge and resources which include two highly successful business centres.

They are tasked to deliver sustainable economic development in line with the local authority's strategic direction and governance.

A spokesman said: "We always work on a 'can do' and 'will do' basis so it will be our pleasure to provide support in what ever capacity we can.

"No issue too small or project too large and our portfolio of expertise and contacts covers many economic areas across the region.

"The council has a pro-business and growth agenda and operates a business friendly approach to regulatory services.

"We are keen to provide a welcoming and supportive environment to discuss proposals with local businesses and investors on projects that require planning consent.

"Whether you are thinking about building new commercial premises, looking to extend on an existing site or simply want some initial advice on whether a project might be feasible then please do contact us and we would be happy to facilitate an initial exploratory discussion."

Most Read

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Most Read

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tuji Taekwondo team from Ely top leader board and scoop more than 30 medals at annual London championships

Team Tuji with medals and trophy from London Championships 2019

Fire crews remain at Mepal stack fire involving 2,000 tonnes of bailed straw 12 hours after it started

Crews remain at the scene of a stack fire involving 2,000 tonnes of bailed straw in Mepal. They were first called to the scene at 9.45pm last night. Picture: SCOTT WALTON.

Introducing our new for 2019 Business Growth Award for this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Introducing our new for 2019 award: the Business Growth Award. Heres why you should consider entering this year. Picture: ARCHANT

Environment Agency and HMRC’s joint sting targets illegal waste sites in Cambridgeshire

Environment Agency and HMRCs joint sting targets illegal waste sites in Cambridgeshire

Agriculture student Carl to captain Team UK at ‘farming Olympics’ in Poland

Isleham student Carl Tuck (left) will captain Team UK at the AGROlympics in Poland next month. Picture: JOHN NICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists