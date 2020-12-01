Contactless payments and no free sweets in order to stage Santa’s annual city tour

Several restrictions will be in place as Father Christmas prepares to tour Ely this month. Picture: Rotary Club of Ely Archant

Father Christmas’ tour of Ely will look slightly different this year but, unlike elsewhere in the county, the festivities will still go on.

The Rotary Club of Ely ensure Santa Claus will still tour the streets to avoid disappointing children, but no free sweets will be handed out.

Starting from December 7, Santa will begin his tour on West Fen Road and organisers ask everyone to “stay within your home and garden”.

Robert Barnes, club president, said: “Whilst the decision to suspend the house-to-house collection this year is right, it is sad that we will miss out on speaking to all the householders.

“Missing their very generous support, given over many years, will restrict the income that helps us provide funds to support local charities, good causes and national and international disasters and projects.

“Finally, may I add my grateful thanks to everyone for their support during these difficult times.”

The tour begins each night from 5.30pm and a ‘sleigh tracker system’ will be available on the nights so residents can follow their progress.

Santa’s route:

Monday, December 7

West Fen Rd: St Catherine’s: Cromwell Road; Chief Street; West End; Little Lane; Hills Lane; Fieldside; St Ethelwold’s Close; Beald Way; Walsingham Way; St Ovin’s Green; Goldsmith Court; Dunstan Street; Kent Close; Benedict Street; Priors Court; St Andrews Way; Downham Road (part); Merlin Drive; Falcon Mews; Herons Close; Wren Close; Upherds Lane; Downham Road (part); Northwold; Elmfield; Arundel; Fleetwood; Egremont Street

Tuesday, December 8

New Barns Road (from Beech Lane junction); New Barns Avenue; High Barns; Larkfield Road; Clayway; Ramsey Road; Deacons Lane; Lynn Road (to Cam Drive); Lynton Close; Lynton Drive; Buckingham Drive; St Audreys Way; John Amner Close; Meldon Place; Dalton Way; Appleby Park; The Paddock

Thursday, December 10

Cambridge Road; Houghton Gardens; Tower Road; The Turnpike; Witchford Road: Gateway Gardens; The Chase; Mawson Close; Yorke Way; Canter Avenue; Longfields; St Johns Rd; Norfolk Road; Hertford Close; Northampton Close; Suffolk Close; Grace Gdns; Pilgrims Way:Bedford Close; Warwick Drive; Leicester Close; Morley Drive; Murfitt Close;Hollendale Walk; Meadow Way; Pasture Grove; Briar Grove; Hereward St; Debden Green; Hamilton Road: Lansdown Close: St Johns; West End

Friday, December 11

Beresford Road; Kingsley Walk; Alexander Chase; Darwin Close; Collier Close; Brooke Grove; Tennyson Place; Columbine Road; Teasel Drive; Mallow Close; Cam Drive; Stour Green; Wensum Way; Chelmer Way; The Medway; Welland Place; Nene Road; Wissey Way

Monday, December 14

The Gallery; Silver Street; Parade Lane; Barton Road; Barton Square: Back Hill; Dovehouse Close; Potters Lane; Station Road; CastleHythe; Annesdale; Victoria Street; Broad Street; Jubilee Terrace, Ship Lane: Cardinals Way; Lisle Lane (part); Brewery Close; Willow Walk; Willow Grove; Waterside; Osier Close: Fore Hill. Market Place; Brays Lane;New Barns Road (part); Bohemond St: Crauden Gardens: Beech Lane; Prickwillow Road; Mulberry Way; Birch Close: Aspen Close; Buckthorn; Sycamore Lane; Holly Walk; Juniper Drive; Ash Grove; Henley Way; Summer Hayes; Douglas Court; St Martin’s Walk; Newnham Street; Nutholt Lane.

Tuesday, December 15

Lynn Road (from Cam Drive junction); Kings Avenue; Canute Crescent; Bishop Laney Drive; Langham Way; Thirlby Gardens; Goodwin Grove; Longchamp Drive; Turner Drive; Allen Road; Merivale Way; Carey Close; Wilford Drive; Felton Way; Compton Fields; Bentham Way; Philippa Close; Philippa Close; King Edgar Close; Williams Close; Lumley Close; Fitzgerald Close; Morton Close

To enable the public to continue their support of Rotary they will have collection points, mostly with the sleigh, on the following dates and venues.

Thursday, December 3 – Market Square, Ely

Saturday, December 5 – Tesco’s store

Saturday, December 12 – High Street, Ely

Thursday, December 17 – Market Square, Ely

Friday, December 18 – Tesco’s store

Saturday, December 19 – High Street, Ely

Apart from the usual collection buckets, a QR code for mobile payments and a Contactless Card Reader for online payments will be available.

For those not able to visit the collection points donations can be made online by going to www.mygivinghub.com – Rotary Club of Ely Benevolent Fund.