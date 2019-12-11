Prickwillow phone box becomes giant Father Christmas train

Prickwillow's disused phone box has once again been transformed - this time it's been turned into a giant Father Christmas train. Picture: RUPERT MOSS-ECCARDT Archant

Commuters heading to Ely station - one of those suffering some current disruption over cancelled trains - will probably not have drawn much comfort if they pass through Prickwillow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prickwillow’s disused phone box has once again been transformed – this time it’s been turned into a giant Father Christmas train. Picture: RUPERT MOSS-ECCARDT Prickwillow’s disused phone box has once again been transformed – this time it’s been turned into a giant Father Christmas train. Picture: RUPERT MOSS-ECCARDT

For there, in all its splendour, is a piece of quintessential English art and humour encased in one piece of festive magic... the redundant phone box.

But this, of course, is not just any old phone but the illusory charm of a red phone box given over to regular art displays but lengthened this Christmas to re-create a magnificent train.

You may also want to watch:

It has been put together by villagers who enjoy the quirky charm of country living and of making an artistic statement.

For most, however, it is a charm offensive on a delightful scale.

The 'phone box train' is not going anywhere anytime soon but be sure to catch it while you can.

Greater Anglia has invested £1.4bn into their new fleet of Bombardier trains but sadly delivery has been delayed by software problems.

No such issues at Prickwillow of course - they are, as you can see, going full steam ahead into the Christmas period.