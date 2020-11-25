Video

Let’s light up our streets this Christmas

Meet the couple behind the Christmas lights-covered house in Soham. Picture: Terry Harris Terry Harris

We know Christmas may look a little different this year, but we are asking readers to decorate their front windows, gardens and homes and send us the pictures.

At the end of a very unusual year and even with the lifting of some restrictions, the festive season is still going to look and feel different.

Many people across the district have already put their Christmas trees and lights up and we know that people want to celebrate as much as they can and spread some cheer.

So, we want to publish as many festive displays as possible and spread some Christmas joy through our towns and villages.

So whether you are hanging up a simple wreath, adorning your roof with Christmas lights or decking the paths and trees with boughs of holly, we’d like to see your pictures and feature as many as possible in the paper and online in the coming weeks.

Send your Christmas lights pictures and videos to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk or ben.jolley@archant.co.uk