Home-made Christmas cards sold in Ely to raise cash for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Julie Gordon (pictured) has hand-crafted Christmas cards to sell in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A Cambridgeshire woman has hand-crafted Christmas cards to raise cash for East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Julie Gordon (pictured) has hand-crafted Christmas cards to sell in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied Julie Gordon (pictured) has hand-crafted Christmas cards to sell in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Julie Gordon of Littleport raises cash for the life-saving emergency service and this year has already raised more than £500.

Ms Gordon held stalls at Ely Railway Station and Tesco in the city. Cards are still available to buy from both locations in the run-up to Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Last year, we raised just under £700 last Christmas for EAAA, am hoping to try and beat this if possible this year.

"Cards are still on sale at the previous locations that I gave you before. Plus I would like to thank everyone who has supported us by donating or buying cards.

"Special thanks to Theresa Goodwin of Littleport, for making cards for me to sell too. She is amazing! Many thanks for your support on this.

"The total raised for EAAA is now at £500 after this weekend spent selling Christmas cards."