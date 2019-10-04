Santa needs your help! Can you help Mr Claus deliver Christmas to this Cambridgeshire family in need?

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus/Andy Newbold Supplied/The Santa Claus

An Ely Santa Claus is trying to drum up donations so he can deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season - but can YOU help him?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus

Sammy Brooks, a self-proclaimed 'professional Santa', would like to make one hard-working family's December by delivering Christmas free of charge.

The 39-year-old Mr Claus has met with the Bailey family from Ely who are going through a dark patch, with life throwing everything possible at them.

Mr Brooks, aka Saint Nicholas, travels the country and channelling Santa. Each year, for the last five years, he has turned on the Ely Christmas Lights.

Sammy Brooks is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season (pictured is Bailey family). Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus Sammy Brooks is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season (pictured is Bailey family). Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus

Also known as Sammy Magic Magic, the festive interpreter has even appeared on ITV's Judge Rinder during the Christmas special episode.

This year, he desperately wants to help the Bailey family which is made up of 45-year-old mum Kristen and her two sons Morrey, 3, and Bill, 6 and oldest daughter Alice.

Kristin suffers from psoriatic arthritis and is unable to work, but she also has found a passion for art and makes and paints things to sell locally.

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: The Santa Claus/ITV/Judge Rinder Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: The Santa Claus/ITV/Judge Rinder

Two years ago, she shaved her head to raise money for Macmillan and now plans to walk a 5K to raise even more charity cash.

Sammy said: "For a family who gives so much and asks for nothing in return, we think it's time someone gave back to them.

"So please help and let's make this Christmas the best Christmas ever. Let's make sure Santa really does come to town for this amazing and deserving family."

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus

Morrey has microcystic lymphovenous malformation, a condition that affects his tongue, throat, and mouth and must go to Great Ormond Street Hospital every month.

Treatment costs the family a "small fortune" as Kristin can't drive so has to rely on public transport or lifts to and from the London hospital.

Bill is the oldest boy in the family and is on the autistic spectrum, adding to the day-to-day life for single mum Kristen.

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus

You may also want to watch:

The family lives in a "tiny council house in Ely" with Kristin's eldest daughter Alice who suffers from a form of schizophrenia.

Mr Brooks said: "I've promised the family a Christmas and I will deliver, I just need donations to help me deliver it as best as possible.

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus

"We are looking for cash donations to help pay for Christmas presents, I'd also like local businesses to help with an xmas meal."

The good samaritan, who has written a book aptly titled 'Being Santa', hopes to raise enough cash to pay for their Christmas and pay-off some of the family's bills.

Sammy aims to expand the 'Santas Little Helpers' scheme out to even more families next year but just wants to focus on one for now.

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus

He added: "I am working really closely with the Light House Centre in Ely who have helped me out a lot with my project.

"I have promised the family the best Christmas and I just cannot let them down so any help from anyone would be greatly appreciated.

"All I ask is if local businesses can donate what ever they can, whether it be vouchers, food, anything at all to help out really.

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: The Santa Claus/ITV/Judge Rinder Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: The Santa Claus/ITV/Judge Rinder

"The dream would be to raise £3,000, not only could I help Kristen but I could help another two families have the best Christmas."

Sammy has been channelling Santa Claus for more than 10 years now and says the idea came about from his love for the festive season.

He has also appeared at a number of light switch-ons all around the UK and has shared the stage with dozens of celebrities.

His cameo in ITV's hit-TV show Judge Rinder saw him read out the 'Naughty or Nice List' to millions of viewers across the country both on television and online.

He added: ""I love Christmas, It is the feeling when you're a kid on Christmas Eve knowing that Santa will come in the night to deliver you presents.

"It is the best feeling in the world, ever. I want everyone to feel it because it is so magical and everyone deserves a special Christmas."

To donate to Sammy's Santa cause, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/Santaslittlehelpersely