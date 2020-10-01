Christmas 2020 in Cambridgeshire: Festive plans to still go ahead at Ely Markets

One of the many and varied stalls at Ely Market. The city is enjoying a 'market renaissance' and promises much for Christmas, too.

Christmas across the country will look slightly different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – here’s how it will affect Ely Markets.

Julia Davis of Ely Markets reveals all on what the festive season will look like and how they still hope to hold their annual seasonal events.

She said: “We understand that Christmas and the festive season is likely to be different this year, but we hope that Ely Markets can bring some cheer for locals and visitors alike.

“We will have a great selection of seasonal produce and locally-made gifts on offer throughout December 2020.

“As well as the usual weekly markets, there will be a special Christmas Farmers’ and Craft Market on Wednesday December 23.

“More details will be announced soon, so be sure to visit our website and sign up to our social media for the latest updates”.

For more information, visit: www.elymarkets.co.uk or follow @elymarkets on social media.