Ely Markets to host crafts, food and vintage markets this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:48 05 December 2019

Ely Markets to host crafts, food and vintage markets this Christmas. Hannah from Oriolo Jewellery is pictured. Picture: ELY MARKETS

Ely Markets to host crafts, food and vintage markets this Christmas. Hannah from Oriolo Jewellery is pictured. Picture: ELY MARKETS

Ely Markets will be hosting a selection of events in the run up to Christmas - including a vegan Christmas fair and traditional festive food and gift markets.

As well as their weekly Thursday charter market and Saturday craft, food and vintage markets, the festive events begin with a vegan fair on Sunday December 15. This is followed by a week of mini-markets and on Monday December 23 there will be a Christmas farmers' and craft market with seasonal produce, gifts and entertainment.

Emma Grima, commercial direcor of East Cambs Trading Company, said: "Make Ely Markets your festive destination this December.

"In the 10 days before Christmas there will be a market every single day including Christmas Eve. "Our festive markets are a wonderful way to do your Christmas shopping.

"Swap a busy supermarket queue for a relaxed stroll around our eclectic stalls. We've got a wonderful selection of the traditional and new - everything from cosy knits and decorations for your home to mince pie gin and a wreath for your front door."

