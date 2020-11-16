Ely Cathedral Christmas gift fair goes virtual

Ely Cathedral’s annual Christmas gift and food fair has gone virtual this year as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Running until December 20 online visitors will be able to browse Christmas gifts from more than 200 festive exhibitors across home decor, clothes, accessories, handmade arts and crafts.

There will also be virtual activities and performances including carols by the Ely Cathedral choristers, seasonal floral presentations by Wild Oak Workshops, a performance of Christmas music by Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull and more.

Joss Palmer, event manager at Ely Cathedral, said: “We all agreed that we had to do our very best to replicate that Christmas fair experience.

“Although we are really going to miss all the stall holders, the visitors, the reindeer and the carousel, we felt the creation of the Ely Cathedral Virtual Christmas Fair will bring some much-needed joy as well as an opportunity for some shopping.

“So many of our exhibitors are relatively small independent businesses who rely on these large-scale events and seasonal sales for their livelihood and it is important that we are able to support them at such a challenging time.”

