Ely Cathedral reopens today – with 30ft Christmas tree on display

A 30ft Christmas tree will today be blessed and have its 500 lights officially switched on when Ely Cathedral reopens following the national Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: JAMES BILLINGS James Billings

A 30ft Christmas tree will have all 500 of its lights officially switched on today when Ely Cathedral reopens following the second nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The switch-on will be streamed via an online broadcast while wreath-making workshops, festive family activities and trails are among the events which can be attended in person.

There will also be Christmas music from the girl and boy choristers and the cathedral’s gift shops and The Almonry Restaurant will also be opens.

Due to the current restrictions and guidelines, anyone planning to visit or attend a service must book online in advance via the cathedral website.

As seating at services and events is limited, Ely Cathedral has increased the number of Christmas services this year in order to meet the demand.

An Ely Cathedral spokesman said: “All appropriate guidelines and safety measures will be in place to ensure the wellbeing of all.”

The Very Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome back worshippers and visitors and to be sharing the joy of Christmas with you all.

“Through technology we are able to engage with people all over the world, and it has been very exciting how far afield our livestreamed services have been shared.

“However nothing replaces the joy of meeting together and worshipping together, not least in the beautiful and hallowed space that is Ely Cathedral.

“Unfortunately we cannot join in the singing of carols, but our hearts can sing and we hope to welcome as many people as current restrictions will allow over the coming weeks as once again we celebrate the wonderful truth of this, and every Christmas, that ‘God is with us’ – that, whatever happens, ‘God is with us”.