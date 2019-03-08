LETTER: Lack of refreshments at Ely Cathedral Christmas food and craft fair

Ely Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir gave a special performance last night. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL Archant

I attended Ely Cathedral's Christmas food and craft fair last year and this and found the many craft stalls to be impressive and the organisation of crowd control very slick.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. While you're there take time to enjoy a ride on the carousel - cathedral volunteer John certainly seemed to enjoy it. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL Ely Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. While you're there take time to enjoy a ride on the carousel - cathedral volunteer John certainly seemed to enjoy it. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

However, the only refreshments available were a long walk away through the entire cathedral to a flimsy marquee with long, long queues.

The refectory near the front door was closed and should have been open so that people who had travelled far - many or most of us elderly, as my party and I were - could at least get a cup of coffee before we trawled our way through the craft and food stalls.

You may also want to watch:

As entry costs £4, nobody is going to slip in for a quick cup of coffee and slip out again.

Last year, we were able to buy lunch there; this year, only cakes and scones seemed to be available.

I realise this is not very exciting news but the organisers need to know what impression the fair makes on its supporters.

JACKY LORD, Bottisham