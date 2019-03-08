Advanced search

LETTER: Lack of refreshments at Ely Cathedral Christmas food and craft fair

PUBLISHED: 16:56 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 14 November 2019

Jacky Lord

Ely Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir gave a special performance last night. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Ely Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir gave a special performance last night. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Archant

I attended Ely Cathedral's Christmas food and craft fair last year and this and found the many craft stalls to be impressive and the organisation of crowd control very slick.

Ely Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. While you're there take time to enjoy a ride on the carousel - cathedral volunteer John certainly seemed to enjoy it. Picture: ELY CATHEDRALEly Cathedral's annual Christmas gift and food fair is open until Saturday November 16. While you're there take time to enjoy a ride on the carousel - cathedral volunteer John certainly seemed to enjoy it. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

However, the only refreshments available were a long walk away through the entire cathedral to a flimsy marquee with long, long queues.

The refectory near the front door was closed and should have been open so that people who had travelled far - many or most of us elderly, as my party and I were - could at least get a cup of coffee before we trawled our way through the craft and food stalls.

As entry costs £4, nobody is going to slip in for a quick cup of coffee and slip out again.

Last year, we were able to buy lunch there; this year, only cakes and scones seemed to be available.

I realise this is not very exciting news but the organisers need to know what impression the fair makes on its supporters.

JACKY LORD, Bottisham

