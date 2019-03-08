Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift & Food Fair returns this week!
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 November 2019
Ely Cathedral and local businesses have been busy making preparations for the annual Christmas Gift & Food Fair, which returns to the city this weekend from Thursday 14 to Saturday 16 November.
Now in its eighth year, the event is expected to attract over 16,000 visitors with coach bookings from as far as Leicestershire, The Midlands and the Home Counties.
One of the highlights is a restored Victorian fairground carousel, dating back to 1886, while there will be a mulled wine and fizz bar as well as a selection of gourmet food vendors including Verrechia Crepes, The Raclette Sisters, Norfolk Hog Roast and The Rural Coffee Project.
Several new traders will make up over 100 handpicked stalls located inside the cathedral's medieval nave. These include Dittany Rose (funky jewellery), The Speculating Rook (interior accessories), Hunt and Feather (unusual gifts), and The Bookbinders (contemporary stationary).
The festive food hall will be packed with cheesemongers, distillers of gin, vodka and other winter warmers, specialist charcuteries, chocolatiers and purveyors of jam, pickles, spices and oils.
To book tickets visit www.elycathedral.org or contact the cathedral box office on 01353 660349.