Ely Cathedral Christmas Concert 2019: More than 400 pupils come together for historic event

Pictured in 2017 is the Ely Cathedral Choir. More than 400 pupils packed out the cathedral this year for the Christmas concert. Picture: YouTube/Ely Cathedral YouTube/Ely Cathedral

More than 400 pupils came together for a Christmas concert which is now in its 10th year since launching in 2009.

Talented Lantern Community Primary School students filled Ely Cathedral for the annual carol concert on Tuesday, December 17 and performed a number of classics.

Songs included traditional carols such as Away in a Manger, The Holly and the Ivy, We Three Kings and Once in Royal David's City.

David Lawrence, school principal, said: "The concert is the event we all look forward to and a lot of hard work goes in to making it a success.

"I would like to thank all pupils for their dedication in learning the songs and readings which were a joy to watch."

A more modern slant was put on proceedings with numbers including Jingle Bell Rock, Christmas Pudding and Walking in the Air.

There were readers from across all the school's age groups who recited excerpts from the story of the nativity and the popular poem The Night Before Christmas.