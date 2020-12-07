Advanced search

Pixie Lott and Yury Revich amongst star-studded line-up at cathedral’s Christmas concert

PUBLISHED: 14:47 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 07 December 2020

Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world�s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale

Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world�s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale

Archant

Some of the world’s most talented musicians are coming together at Ely Cathedral to film a Christmas concert in aid of charity.

Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world’s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world’s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale

Pop star Pixie Lott, West End star Daniel Koek and Austrian violinist Yury Revich are amongst the star-studded line-up for ‘A Fairy Tale Christmas’.

The event will be livestreamed to homes all over the world via virtual reality and normal 2D on Thursday, December 24.

You may also want to watch:

Julian Bennett, show director, said: “We bring together some of the worlds most talented musicians and performers to showcase music and song from throughout the ages.

“Composer Yury Revich and his 300-year-old Stradivarius take us on a magical journey through Christmas, classical music, carols and opera.

“The show will include works by Mozart, Bach, Yury Revich originals, and of course classic Christmas music.

Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world’s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world’s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale

“Alongside Yury, we will be joined by multi-platinum pop superstar Pixie Lott, West End leading man Daniel Koek, and the amazing London Gay Men’s Chorus.”

To buy tickets, visit: www.digitalselflive.com/shop/afairytalechristmas/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Latest from the Ely Standard

Shop Local: More indpendent businesses serving the Ely area

The Federation of Small Businesses profiles another five independent businesses based in and around Ely. Pictures: Supplied

Pixie Lott and Yury Revich amongst star-studded line-up at cathedral’s Christmas concert

Ely Cathedral is the filming location for a live Christmas concert being performed by some of the world�s most talented musicians. Picture: Festival Royale

Judo instructor hopes dojo can spring fresh life into Ely community

Stuart Aldous, who will manage the new Ely dojo, is hoping to make an impact on his local community once doors are able to open. From left: Stuart, Hiroshi Katanishi, European judo educator and 8th Dan, and Noah Aldous. Picture: SUPPLIED/STUART ALDOUS

Rural phone box becomes a glorious Santa spectacle

This is the sight that greets you if you drive through Prickwillow. The wondrously decorated phone box art gallery. Picture: Cary Outis

Oh yes there will be a Christmas panto in the Fens!

Nine Lives Theatre Company is performing the Elf that Saved Christmas at The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech. Pictures: Nine Lives Theatre Company