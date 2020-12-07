Pixie Lott and Yury Revich amongst star-studded line-up at cathedral’s Christmas concert
PUBLISHED: 14:47 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 07 December 2020
Some of the world’s most talented musicians are coming together at Ely Cathedral to film a Christmas concert in aid of charity.
Pop star Pixie Lott, West End star Daniel Koek and Austrian violinist Yury Revich are amongst the star-studded line-up for ‘A Fairy Tale Christmas’.
The event will be livestreamed to homes all over the world via virtual reality and normal 2D on Thursday, December 24.
Julian Bennett, show director, said: “We bring together some of the worlds most talented musicians and performers to showcase music and song from throughout the ages.
“Composer Yury Revich and his 300-year-old Stradivarius take us on a magical journey through Christmas, classical music, carols and opera.
“The show will include works by Mozart, Bach, Yury Revich originals, and of course classic Christmas music.
“Alongside Yury, we will be joined by multi-platinum pop superstar Pixie Lott, West End leading man Daniel Koek, and the amazing London Gay Men’s Chorus.”
To buy tickets, visit: www.digitalselflive.com/shop/afairytalechristmas/
