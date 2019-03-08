It's almost time for the Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on!

Throwback to Chatteris Christmas Lights 2018. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Get ready because it's almost time for the Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on, which this year takes place on Saturday November 30 at 4.30pm.

Established in 1985, the town's festive display is recognised as one of the best in Cambridgeshire.

The lights committee is entirely voluntary and the results of their many hours of hard work - before and after the switch-on event.

Their efforts are enthusiastically appreciated by the residents and visitors to Chatteris over the festive season.

During winter the Christmas lights are on daily from 3pm until midnight so you can come into town, wander through the main streets to enjoy them, and then drop in to one of the restaurants, cafeterias, public houses or take-aways for some refreshments.

The lights have been a great success story from the outset, and with support from the community, continue to be so.

Volunteers, donors and fundraisers are always needed - to get involved visit www.chatterischristmaslights.co.uk