Cambridgeshire business refuses to send out Christmas cards and donates to local food bank instead

PUBLISHED: 10:16 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 11 December 2019

An Ely Business Award-winning company has decided not to send out Christmas cards but to donate to charity instead.

Littleport-based AAA Motorcycle Training School has agreed to donate two boxes of food to the village's food bank for those in need this Christmas.

A spokesman said: "We thought long and hard about sending each of our clients a Christmas card but, with the world wide concerns about climate damage.

"We know our clients are aware of how much we appreciate each and every single one of them so we decided not to impact on the environment with cards.

"We delivered two boxes of food to the Littleport Food Bank to be distributed to those in the community who really need help."

AAA plans to do the same again next week and on Christmas Eve. They will deliver another box to a nominated family in need.

The contents of each box have been donated to by staff and clients of the training school.

The spokesman added: "We know each and every one of our clients will support us in this decision and we encourage people to think of doing something similar."

Cambridgeshire business refuses to send out Christmas cards and donates to local food bank instead

