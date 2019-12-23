Advanced search

REVIEW: 11a's festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition

PUBLISHED: 12:45 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 December 2019

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition. Picture: 11A ELY

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a's festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition. Picture: 11A ELY

Archant

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a's festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition.

The Ely restaurant and bar, with its stylish modern design, quirky art pieces and soft sofas, is a warm and cosy home from home -especially on a cold winter's day; so it makes sense that the team have come up with their own temptingly-presented Christmas afternoon tea which gives great value for money.

While a varied assortment of flavourful finger sandwiches (roast turkey with cranberry sauce, egg mayonaise and cress, ham and mustard, and smoked salmon and cucumber) offers something to satisfy all tastes, the bottom plate comes full of sweet treats including carrot cake, mince pies, gingerbread men and, of course, Christmas cake.

You may also want to watch:

Saving the best until last, the top tier is made up of sugar-dusted cranberry and fruit scones with pots of clotted cream and spiced jam on the side; crunchy on the outside but light and fluffy in the middle, they're simply delicious.

Two hanging candy canes add some extra colour and with unlimited tea and coffee also included, you just won't want to leave.

Also available for £4 each is Christmas hot chocolate, mulled wine and prosecco.

The festive afternoon tea, which must be pre-booked, is served from Tuesday to Sunday from 1-4pm. £14.95 per person or two for £28.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Most Read

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs

Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs. Picture: Emmaus Cambridge

Gotcha! Police leave their Christmas meal to catch man wanted on prison recall

A man wanted on a recall was sent back to prison after he was spotted by officers on their Christmas party night out in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition. Picture: 11A ELY

City of Ely Flower Club member recognised for loyal service

Susan Piper (right) was recognised for her service to City of Ely Flower Club at an open evening this month, Picture: MARGARET DOOLING

Woman dials 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her ‘a** is on fire’ after eating chicken korma

The unnamed woman dialled 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her �a** is on fire� after eating a chicken korma. Picture: Wiki/NEEDPIX

REVIEW: Full of epic lightsaber battles and eye-popping cinematography, The Rise of the Skywalker is a thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga

The Rise of the Skywalker is a fittingly thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga, which began 42 years ago. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Additional stop-checks introduced as Cambs cops crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

The handful of faces of those jailed this year for drink and drug driving offences amid Cambs cops’ crackdown this Christmas. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists