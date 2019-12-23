REVIEW: 11a's festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a's festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition.

The Ely restaurant and bar, with its stylish modern design, quirky art pieces and soft sofas, is a warm and cosy home from home -especially on a cold winter's day; so it makes sense that the team have come up with their own temptingly-presented Christmas afternoon tea which gives great value for money.

While a varied assortment of flavourful finger sandwiches (roast turkey with cranberry sauce, egg mayonaise and cress, ham and mustard, and smoked salmon and cucumber) offers something to satisfy all tastes, the bottom plate comes full of sweet treats including carrot cake, mince pies, gingerbread men and, of course, Christmas cake.

Saving the best until last, the top tier is made up of sugar-dusted cranberry and fruit scones with pots of clotted cream and spiced jam on the side; crunchy on the outside but light and fluffy in the middle, they're simply delicious.

Two hanging candy canes add some extra colour and with unlimited tea and coffee also included, you just won't want to leave.

Also available for £4 each is Christmas hot chocolate, mulled wine and prosecco.

The festive afternoon tea, which must be pre-booked, is served from Tuesday to Sunday from 1-4pm. £14.95 per person or two for £28.